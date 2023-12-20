UVA’s work reflecting on the relativity of time is interpreted by the artistic director and Traplord choreographer.
For this special performance, dance artist Ivan Michael Blackstock drew inspiration from United Visual Artists’ installation Our Time, currently showing at London’s 180 Studios as part of UVA’s career-spanning Synchronicity exhibition.
Blackstock, whose 180 Studios-produced show Traplord won the 2023 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production, created a physical interpretation of Our Time that mirrors the way in which the installation manifests the relativity of time — how it can seemingly speed up, slow down, or stop altogether.
Synchronicity is open until 28 January, 2024 at London’s 180 Studios and features several new works including Polyphony and Ensemble, as well as site-specific versions of works from the collective created over the past 20 years. For more insight into the exhibition watch our features with UVA’s Matt Clark.
Credits
Performer: Ivan Michael Blackstock
Installation: United Visual Artists
Videographer: Kamil Dymek & Pawel Ptak
Editor: Kamil Dymek
Producer: Feiyang Xue
UVA: Synchronicity
180 Studios
180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA
12 October, 2023 – 28 January, 2024
10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com
Watch next: Yagamoto x United Visual Artists