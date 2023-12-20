UVA’s work reflecting on the relativity of time is interpreted by the artistic director and Traplord choreographer.

For this special performance, dance artist Ivan Michael Blackstock drew inspiration from United Visual Artists’ installation Our Time, currently showing at London’s 180 Studios as part of UVA’s career-spanning Synchronicity exhibition.

Blackstock, whose 180 Studios-produced show Traplord won the 2023 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production, created a physical interpretation of Our Time that mirrors the way in which the installation manifests the relativity of time — how it can seemingly speed up, slow down, or stop altogether.

Synchronicity is open until 28 January, 2024 at London’s 180 Studios and features several new works including Polyphony and Ensemble, as well as site-specific versions of works from the collective created over the past 20 years. For more insight into the exhibition watch our features with UVA’s Matt Clark.

Credits

Performer: Ivan Michael Blackstock

Installation: United Visual Artists

Videographer: Kamil Dymek & Pawel Ptak

Editor: Kamil Dymek

Producer: Feiyang Xue

UVA: Synchronicity

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

12 October, 2023 – 28 January, 2024

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com

Watch next: Yagamoto x United Visual Artists