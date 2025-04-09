Interview: Gabriel Moses

The London artist discusses his ambitious new show Selah and short film, The Last Hour.

Artist, photographer, and filmmaker Gabriel Moses sits down for an exclusive conversation about Selah, his largest exhibition to date, now showing at 180 Studios.

Reflecting on his debut solo show Regina, held at 180 Studios in 2023, Gabriel says: “I’ve grown a lot in those two years. I’ve developed more as an artist. For me, it was important to create a show that felt so much more immersive and interactive.”

Spanning two floors, Selah features over 70 photographs and 10 films showcasing his work across the worlds of fashion, music, and sport, including the premiere of a new short film, The Last Hour, together with a selection of installations and sculptures.

Selah runs until 27 July 2025. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

