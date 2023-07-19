Fact and 180 Studios launch Future Shock virtual exhibition created by Weirdcore

A playful, interactive digital space that allows you to explore and experience 14 works at the cutting edge of audiovisual art.

In 2022’s Future Shock exhibition, curated by Fact and 180 Studios, visitors explored a subterranean space that featured work from artists and collectives working at the cutting edge of digital technology. A year after its launch, and with the help of one of the artists featured – Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore – anyone in the world can enjoy the exhibition thanks to a virtual interpretation of the show.

Using material filmed, scanned and reconstructed from the original exhibition by Weirdcore, this playful, interactive site brings together all 16 works from the show, which featured Ryoichi Kurokawa, Caterina Barbieri, Actual Objects, United Visual Artists, GENER8ION (aka Romain Gavras and Surkin), Gaika, Tundra, Ben Kelly & Scanner, NONOTAK and object blue & Natalia Podgórska.

Future Shock was originally staged at London’s 180 Studios from April to August 2022, and took its name from the seminal 1970s book by American futurologist Alvin Toffler, which predicted the ways in which the pace and scope of technological change could cause “shattering stress and disorientation.” The artists involved responded to this idea in a multitude of ways, from Weirdcore’s disorientating interpretation of lucid dreaming to Actual Objects’ immersive installation Vicky, which tells the story of a future disaster through multiple viewpoints.

To explore the Future Shock virtual experience, visit the website. We recommend using Google Chrome for the best possible experience.

Watch next: Fact & Serpentine Present: Gabriel Massan’s Third World