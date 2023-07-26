UVA stages largest ever exhibition at 180 Studios

UVA: Synchronicity features eight new site-specific immersive works and several brand new commissions.

Pioneering immersive art collective United Visual Artists (UVA) will unveil their largest ever exhibition, presented by 180 Studios, on 12 October, 2023. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Marking the collective’s 20th anniversary, UVA: Synchronicity will take over the subterranean spaces of 180 Studios, featuring eight new, large-scale immersive works and sensory-heightening premieres that challenge our perception of reality.

At the heart of the exhibition will be a brand new audiovisual installation that explores the relationship between humans and animals, featuring a mesmerising soundscape created by legendary bioacoustician Bernie Krause. The previous collaboration between UVA and Krause yielded The Great Animal Orchestra, a captivating, iconic work that documents the effects of climate change and has consistently drawn huge audiences around the world.

Synchronicity also includes a site-specific reiteration of Our Time, a multi-sensory environment that explores our perception of time, previously created specifically for 180 The Strand with a score by the late electronic musician Mira Calix, as well as newly created iterations of Vanishing Point and Topologies.

Present Shock, 2023 © UVA

Founded in 2003 by British artist Matt Clark, UVA have been commissioned internationally by institutions including Manchester International Festival, Seoul Museum of Art and Tokyo’s YCAM, as well as London’s Barbican, Serpentine and Royal Academy of Arts. They have collaborated with musicians including Massive Attack, James Blake, and Ben Frost, filmmaker Adam Curtis and choreographers Benjamin Millepied and Dana Gingras.

UVA’s experimental practice uses light, space, sound and custom-made “kinetic instruments” to create dynamic, immersive experiences and atmospheric performances that envelop the viewer and transfigure vast architectural spaces through the interplay of light and shadow. The collective’s practice draws inspiration from science and mathematics, psychology and philosophy, using advanced digital technologies and traditional methods to create sculpture, performance and large-scale installations.

UVA: Synchronicity runs from 12 October to 17 December, 2023 at 180 Studios. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Vanishing Point, 2023 © UVA

UVA: Synchronicity



180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA



12 October – 17 December 2023

Press Preview: Tuesday 10 October



10am – 7pm, Tuesday – Sunday (closed Mondays)

For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com

