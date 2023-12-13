United Visual Artists: Ensemble

How UVA tells the story of human movement throughout history.

Ensemble, showing now at 180 Studios as part of United Visual Artists’ Synchronicity exhibition, examines humanity’s evolving relationship with bodily movement, gesture and musicality.

A collaboration with choreographer Dana Gingras (who previously worked with UVA on her show Frontera) and musician Roger Tellier-Craig, Ensemble draws from early stop motion techniques to tell the story of how human movement has been shaped throughout history.

In this video, Clark expands on the themes and inspirations behind Ensemble. Synchronicity is open until 28 January, 2024 at London’s 180 Studios and features new works including Polyphony, Chromatic and Edge of Chaos.

UVA: Synchronicity

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

12 October, 2023 – 28 January, 2024

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com

Filmed by:

Kamil Dymek

Pawel Ptak

Matt Watt (Hotmilk Films)

