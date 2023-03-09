Gabriel Moses: Regina features the premiere of two new short films.

London-based photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, who has previously worked with musicians including Skepta, Little Simz and Pa Salieu, will hold his first exhibition at 180 Studios this April. Gabriel Moses: Regina features around 50 photographs from his career across fashion, music and sport, including never-before-seen images.

Regina will also see the premiere of two new short films, including Ijó, commissioned by 180 Studios, that follows a group of young ballet dancers in Lagos, Nigeria, exploring common themes within Moses’ work through the intersections of art, family and culture.

Inspired at a young age by black and white ancestral photography, identity and community has continuously shaped Moses’ aesthetic, which draws on both his South London roots and Nigerian heritage, as well as images by acclaimed artists such as Gordon Parks and Malick Sidibé.

A self-taught photographer, Moses was offered his first directing role with Nike at the age of eighteen and went on to be the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for Dazed. He has collaborated with brands and designers including Adidas, Beats by Dre, Dior, Moncler, Supreme, Apple, Burberry, Virgil Abloh and Pharrell.

Tickets are available now from the 180 The Strand website.

Gabriel Moses: Regina

180 Studios

180 The Strand

London, WC2R 1EA

5 April – 30 April 2023

10am – 7pm, Wednesday– Sunday

Read next: Fact Focus: Jon Rafman