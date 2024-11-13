Interview: Cecilia Bengolea on her dancehall film for VF: Reverb

The artist and choreographer discusses Shelly Belly Inna Real Life, shot in Jamaica between 2015 and 2019 and showing until 22 December at 180 Studios.

In a new interview, Argentinian artist, choreographer, and dancer Cecilia Bengolea details the experience of making Shelly Belly Inna Real Life, her video installation for The Vinyl Factory: Reverb exhibition.

Exploring the world of dancehall – a genre and form of dance originating in Jamaica – Bengolea’s Shelly Belly Inna Real Life grants an intimate view of the communities and individuals that keep the scene going. Accompanying dancehall icon Shelly Belly, Bengolea explores the choreography and social context of dancehall’s participants and the wider culture around them.

In this interview, Bengolea discusses her connection with dancehall, the relationship between the Jamaican police and dance and the wider world of street dance.

Shelly Belly Inna Real Life isn’t Bengolea’s first brush with Shelly Belly or The Vinyl Factory. In 2016, Bengolea and her collaborative partner Jeremy Deller teamed up with The Vinyl Factory to create Bom Bom’s Dream for The Infinite Mix exhibition.

Following the adventures of a Japanese dancer known as Bom Bom, Bom Bom’s Dream similarly engaged the dancehall and featured Shelly Belly in a starring role.

Watch the video above and book tickets for the exhibition at the 180 Studios website.

The Vinyl Factory: Reverb

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

22 May – 22 December 2024

Wednesday – Saturday: 12pm to 7pm

Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

This post was originally published on The Vinyl Factory