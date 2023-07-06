Fact & Serpentine Arts Technologies Present: Gabriel Massan’s Third World: The Bottom Dimension

Serpentine Arts Technologies, 180 Studios and Fact present the XR online launch and playthrough of Third World: The Bottom Dimension, powered by Tezos.

Join us live for the online launch and playthrough of Third World: The Bottom Dimension, a single player, multi-level game designed by Fact resident and cover star Gabriel Massan and collaborators. Hosted by Massan and Serpentine Arts Technologies Curator, Tamar Clarke-Brown, the launch will be livestreamed from 180 Studios’ XR Metaverse Studio London and will be accessible through Serpentine’s Twitch and Fact’s YouTube Live from 7pm London time (BST) on July 6th, 2023.

Described by Massan as a “consciousness-raising game that explores Black-indigenous Brazilian experience,” Third World explores ignorance towards the outdated notion of the ‘third world’ while drawing from ideas of shared cultural memory, speculative and fictionalised archaeology and the construction of virtual ecologies around how we feel, rather than how we live or how we are represented.

There will also be a special focus on the collaborative production team, and the game’s special NFT feature, powered by Tezos, that is available when playing the game at Serpentine Galleries in London until October 22nd, 2023.

Third World: The Bottom Dimension is produced by Serpentine Arts Technologies. The exhibition runs from June, 23rd to October 22nd, 2023, at Serpentine North within London’s Hyde Park Kensington Gardens and is free to attend.

Third World: The Bottom Dimension is available for download for Windows OS via Steam.

You can find Gabriel Massan on Instagram.

