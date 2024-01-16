Fact Mix: Tati au Miel

Tati au Miel winds through the sounds of their fantastical world.

Haitian-born, Montreal-raised DJ, producer, composer and designer Tati au Miel is one of a new generation of artists shaping electronic and experimental music in their own image. Citing Moor Mother, Crystallmess, Dreamcrusher, Merzbow, Keji Haino and Klein as key influences, they move within the legacy of fellow sonic iconoclasts Bobby Beethoven and Juliana Huxtable, breaking rules, destroying dancefloors and blowing minds while paying homage to the communities from which their art resonates. For Tati au Miel this is a process of cacophony and catharsis. “Exorcism has an often negative connotation,” they explain. “I wanted to see it as a positive and spiritual rebirth.”

“There are references in my art to the queer, trans, LGBT community, as well as to gender-fluid Black people, that bring a lot of positivity to my personal experience.” Their Fact mix is a testament to this spirit, veering wildly between genre and mood, yet somehow ticking off everything Fact has held dearest ever since this series began. Opening on the tearful, autotune lament of young visionary Babyxsosa, we wind through ones to watch, like Colby HNT, nudo and Ãssia Ghendir, aliases of firm favourites, like Cities Aviv’s African-American Sound Recordings project and a scorched-earth live recording of Dreamcrusher’s Centennial Gardens, as well as the bewitching mind-melt of Tati au Miel’s own compositions.

Aphex Twin and Hyperdub are present and correct, obviously, in the acid-dipped melancholy of the former’s ‘The Waxen Pith’ and Fatima Al Qadiri’s ‘Stolen Kiss of a Succubus,’ an ethereal rumination on the longing of classical poems of Arab women. Here, too, are fleeting moments Fact’s mix series has sought to enshrine in recent years, like the haunting creep of West Javan gamelan into Ms. Carrie Stacks intimate invocation to emotional vulnerability, ‘A Friend,’ or Klein’s spirallic ‘care about us’ blurring into Lauren Duffus’s virtuosic blend of the eternal ‘Hard In Da Paint’ and the soaring instrumental of her own track ‘Sick’, one of the most exciting pieces of music we’ve heard in years. It’s all here, in the fantastical world of Tati au Miel.

You can find Tati au Miel on Instagram, Bandcamp and on NTS, where they host N/A alongside Embaci. Their new EP, Carousel, which features Embaci, nudo and CECILIA, is out now on Halcyon Veil.

Tracklist:

Babyxsosa – ‘I’m Over This Level Of Life, My Love’

African-American Sound Recordings – ‘Our Loneliness May Evaporate The Masses’

Colby HNT – ‘Siren Song’

Diles Que No Me Maten – ‘Intro’

nudo – ‘Unreleased’

Tati au Miel – ‘Tati’s acapella’

Centennial Gardens – ‘Dreamstate (Live)’

Aphex Twin – ‘The Waxen Pit’

Fatima Al Qadiri – ‘Stolen Kiss of a Succubus’

Ãssia Ghendir – ‘Antimony (sb51)’

Tati au Miel, nudo – ‘Carousel’

Ida Widawati, Euis Komariah, Jugala – ‘Lutung Bingung’

Ms. Carriestacks – ‘A Friend’

Playboi Carti – ‘Location (Slowed & Reverb)’

Klein – ‘care about us’

Lauren Duffus – ‘LAUREN DUFFUS X HARD IN THE PAINT sad n sadder’

Beneviolence – ‘Always 2’

Crystallmess – ‘The devil is a lie !’

Reelle – ‘Dreamer’

Tati au Miel – ‘My heart [Feat. Cecilia]’

Our first mix of 2024 will be the last mix of this series in its current form. After 16 years of mixes, Fact’s pioneering music program will no longer continue in its current iteration. We are beyond grateful to the incredible breadth and depth of artists we have had the privilege of platforming over these years and we thank each and every one of them for their contributions. You can find almost every mix we have ever published on our archives at Mixcloud and SoundCloud.

Fact will continue to provide a platform for new talent and established artists and showcase the present and future of electronic music and art. In our commitment to an exploratory approach to music and our drive to ensure that artists we believe should be heard, are heard, we are proud of the legacy this series leaves in its wake, which continues with a wealth of incredible mix series like Daisychain, Juanita’s NYC, odyXxey and countless others. We urge those listeners who have been with us from the beginning to find the signal through the noise.

As Fact has always maintained, there has been no more exciting time in the history of music than right now, you only have to listen.

