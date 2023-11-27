Fact Mix: Jossy Mitsu

Jossy Mitsu corrals bass weight and razor-sharp sound design for her very first production mix.

Jossy Mitsu has consistently proven herself one of the UK’s most ferocious talents. A prodigious digger from the age of 15 and a DJ from the age of 18, her skills as a selector are unquestionable, as evidenced by her essential monthly residency at Rinse FM, her formidable presence felt on bills across Europe and the UK and in her latest incarnation as one half of BLUMITSU alongside Bluetoof. Yet over the last few years it’s her serious production skills that have outlined her as a vital shaper of the UK scene. Lending future shock urgency to bleeding edge club constructions as Jossy Mitsu and sultry smoulder to self-described “Rain Music” instrumentals as CELIIINE, she corrals bass weight and razor-sharp sound design across the gamut of styles and speeds. This dynamism is front-and-centre throughout her Fact mix, over an hour of original productions, unreleased edits and some choice selections from her own discography.

“This is my debut production mix!” she writes. “It features mostly unreleased and unheard tracks from the last few months and a few from my discography that I wanted to highlight. It’s one of the most daunting things I’ve ever done but I decided to do it as a challenge for myself so I can learn to finish my ideas without spending months being unsure of myself and agonising over minute details. I had no idea what the end result would be when I started, but I think I pretty much managed to include the full spectrum of genres and BPMs I’ve been working on!” The mix sees her gliding through villainous beat science, rumbling dronescapes, hazy, heads-down bass excavations, shredded techno variations, cavernous dub textures and some inspired edits, including a haunted, low-end seance of ‘B.O.T.A.’ that transfigures Eliza Rose’s lilting vocals into an eerie siren song.

“There were definitely a few points where I was like ‘why have I done this?’,” she concludes, “but I’ve learnt so much from the process of making as much new music as possible, finishing ideas I had left for ages and piecing them all together. Even if no-one were to listen to the mix it’s been invaluable for me.” Be that as it may, trust us when we say that you really should listen, this one is essential.

You can find Jossy Mitsu on Instagram, Bandcamp and SoundCloud, as well as every month, at Rinse FM.

Tracklist:

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

CELIIINE – ‘Rogue’

CELIIINE – ‘Get In Loser!!’

CELIIINE – Unreleased

CELIIINE – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

CELIIINE – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

CELIIINE – ‘Feels’

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased Edit

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – ‘Diatoms’

Jossy Mitsu – ‘Standard’

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased Edit

Helix – ‘Track Titled 1’ (Jossy Mitsu Remix)

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased Edit

Jossy Mitsu – Forthcoming

BLUMITSU – Forthcoming

Jossy Mitsu – Forthcoming Remix

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased

Jossy Mitsu – Unreleased Edit

