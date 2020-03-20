Music you can buy on Bandcamp today to help support artists during the pandemic

If you’re going to buy music on Bandcamp, now’s the time.

Today (March 20), Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share in order to support musicians who use the site that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From now until midnight PST, all the money spent on Bandcamp will go directly into the artists’ pockets.

If you’re going to be shopping on Bandcamp today and don’t know where to start, FACT has you covered. We’ve rounded up tracks from some of our favorite releases of 2020, so far, in a Buy Music Club playlist that links directly to artists.

For information on how record shops, including Phonica and Amoeba, are getting records to customers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit The Vinyl Factory.

Video edited by Kamil Dymek

Music from Higo’s episode of Against The Clock. Buy his track ‘Friday Night’ here