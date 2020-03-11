Higo – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Lagos-born producer Higo – who has previously collaborated with former Against The Clock guest Odunsi (The Engine) – is one of Nigeria’s most exciting producers – listen to his 2018 debut ‘Friday Night’ for proof.

Higo took some time out from writing his debut EP to invite us into his studio for this week’s episode of Against The Clock, in which he crafts a blissed-out beat in 10 minutes.

Listen to the finished track below.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

