Odunsi (The Engine) – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Nigeria’s Odunsi (The Engine) is having a prolific year, leaning into the success of biggest single to-date ‘Tipsy’ with even more music. Trying his hand at Against The Clock, the songwriter-producer goes for a pop style while still maintaining the essence of his sound. The use of live guitar gives it an extra unique angle.

Odunsi is set to embark on European tour in October. Check out dates and more information for those shows here.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

Watch next: Watch every Against The Clock Lab session from Meakusma 2019 in one playlist