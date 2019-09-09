Watch every Against The Clock Lab session from Meakusma 2019 in one playlist
Featuring Pak Yan Lau, Miho Hatori, Keith Fullerton Whitman, Lawrence Le Doux and Lamusa II.
For the latest installment of Against The Clock Lab, FACT joined forces with the inimitable Meakusma Festival during their 2019 edition. We tasked five artists performing at Meakusma to make a track in just 10 minutes in front of a live audience with some incredible results.
Watch thrilling sessions from Brussels-based experimenter Pak Yan Lau, Miho Hatori from Cibo Matto and Gorillaz, American synth guru Keith Fullerton Whitman, hauntological house and techno artist Lawrence Le Doux and Italian EBM outlier Lamusa II, all in one handy playlist. Check it out, above.
