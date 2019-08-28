Boy Harsher – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

For this week’s episode of Against The Clock we head to Northampton, Massachusetts to meet up with Augustus Muller and Jae Matthews of dark synth-pop duo Boy Harsher. Using the same sparse set up that provided the sonic backbone for their last record, Careful, released this past February on Nude Club, they create a funky, vintage-inflected track as doleful as it is irresistibly danceable.

Boy Harsher are also the brains behind our latest FACT mix. Check out their selections here and find their upcoming tour dates here.

Filmed by: Winston Holmes Case

