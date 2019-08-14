Sez On The Beat – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Up this week is Sez On The Beat, a prolific Delhi-based producer at the heart of India’s growing hip-hop scene who writes beats for “gully rappers” like Divine and Naezy. He’s worked with Chance The Rapper, runs his own beat store and has a YouTube channel packed with his own productions, so naturally, he wasn’t fazed by the idea of making a track in 10 minutes – in fact, he even had time to add a vocal.

Watch above and listen to the finished track below.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

Watch next: O’Flynn – Against The Clock