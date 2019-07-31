O’Flynn – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

UK club producer O’Flynn’s ability to flip a sample has got him noticed by all the right people – his debut single was staple of Four Tet’s DJ sets back in 2015 and he’s already released a single on Ninja Tune. On this week’s episode of Against The Clock he takes a recording by Ayinde Barrister and builds it into something new with the help of his synths, drum machines and effects.

O’Flynn’s debut album Aletheia is released on September 6 via Silver Bear Recordings – pre-order it here.

Filmed by: Pawel Ptak

