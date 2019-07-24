Johanna Knutsson – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

This week’s episode features Johanna Knutsson, a Swedish producer, DJ and radio host who runs two vinyl-only record labels: Zodiac 44 and UFO Station Recordings. Knutsson, who’s known for playing high octane techno sets in the club, is very much in ambient mode for her session – watch the results above.

Johanna Knutsson’s latest record, Tollarp Transmissions, is out now on Kontra-Musik.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

