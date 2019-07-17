Dance System – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Up this week is Night Slugs co-founder James Connolly (aka L-Vis 1990) working under his house-focused Dance System alias, which he recently revived after a lengthy hiatus with a brilliant EP on Modeselektor’s Monkeytown label. For his ATC session he builds a Roulé-esque house banger around a sample of ‘80s Brixton soul band The Cool Notes and his beloved MC-303 Groovebox – listen to the finished article below.

Dance System’s new release, Please, is released July 26 on Eats Everything‘s Edible Records – pre-order it now.

Filmed by Pawel Ptak and Pedro Kuster

Watch next: Gafacci – Against The Clock