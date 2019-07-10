Gafacci – Against The Clock

A fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and Afro-Lusophone sounds.

Taking inspiration from Afro-Lusophone music such as semba, Accra-based producer Gafacci combines the ancient sounds of Angola and Ghana with contemporary Afrobeats. We wanted to see what he could create with just 10 minutes in the studio, so this week’s episode of Against The Clock takes us to Ghana.

Gafacci’s Tash BNM EP is out on July 11 and available to pre-order now from Bandcamp.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

