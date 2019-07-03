Ruf Dug – Against The Clock

A modern take on Manchester’s ’90s street soul genre.

On this week’s episode of Against The Clock we visit the studio of south London institution Rhythm Section, where label family and NTS regular Ruf Dug is the latest artist to try making a track in 10 minutes. For his session, the Manchester native takes inspiration from the city’s overlooked ’90s musical subculture of ‘street soul’, a raw UK soundsystem take on US hip-hop and R&B.

Ruf Dug’s new release for Rhythm Section International, Ruf Dug presents The Committee, is available now from Bandcamp.

Filmed by Pawel Ptak and Pedro Kuster

Watch next: Preditah – Against The Clock