Preditah – Against The Clock

Birmingham’s finest shows us how it’s done.

West Midlands grime and garage don Preditah has produced for JME, Jorja Smith and Wiley, but on this episode of Against The Clock he’s making a track in under 10 minutes. As you might expect from someone who’s been making beats for MCs since he was a teenager, he barely even broke a sweat – watch above for the results.

Look out for a new EP from Preditah landing soon on Atlantic Records.

