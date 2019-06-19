Brandt Brauer Frick – Against The Clock

One of our most ambitious episodes yet.

Classical-electronic ensemble Brandt Brauer Frick take the helm on this week’s Against The Clock and utilize instruments we don’t see much on the series, including a grand piano and a trombone. It’s one of our most ambitious episodes to date – watch above to see how the Berlin-based five-piece recorded and produced the finished track in just 10 minutes.

Brandt Brauer Frick’s latest album, Echo, is available to buy now.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

Watch next: La Fine Equipe – Against The Clock