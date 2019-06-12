La Fine Equipe – Against The Clock

La Fine Equipe’s four members fit on a 100-year-old barge to make a track in 10 minutes.

This week’s episode of Against The Clock takes place on a 100-year-old Dutch barge near London’s Tower Bridge, where Paris-based beat-making collective La Fine Equipe make a track in 10 minutes. If you thought fitting four people in a floating studio would be difficult enough, the group brought their own turntable setup for live sampling and scratching too – see the results above.

Listen to the finished track below.

La Fine Equipe’s latest record 5th Season on Nowadays Records is available to buy now.

Filmed by: Kamil Dymek and Pawel Ptak

