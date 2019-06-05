Umfang – Against The Clock

Discwoman co-founder Umfang creates a stripped-back ambient techno track in 10 minutes.

For this week’s episode of Against The Clock we head to Brooklyn, where Bronx-born Discwoman co-founder Umfang takes on the challenge of making a track in 10 minutes. Using her minimal studio setup of a Boss drum machine and microKORG synth sequenced by a x0xb0x, Umfang used trip-hop and hip-hop as the inspiration for a stripped-back ambient techno track.

Filmed by: Jonathan Karam

