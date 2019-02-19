FACT is going down to The Woods.
FACT is hosting a stage at this year’s Junction 2 Festival.
The festival will debut its new two-day edition at London’s Boston Manor Park, on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8. FACT will host The Woods stage on the Friday, where Call Super and Shanti Celeste will play a special back-to-back set alongside FACT favorites Ben UFO, rRoxymore and re:ni.
Junction 2 will also feature back-to-back sets from Maceo Plex & Tale Of Us, Sonja Moonear & Nicolas Lutz, as well as Umfang & Volvox.
Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. See below for a complete list of featured acts in order of appearance.
Friday:
Main Stage:
Bicep
Daphni
Gilles Peterson
Mr. G
Fort Romeau
The Bridge – Hosted By Fabric XX:
Ricardo Villalobos
Craig Richards
Dixon
DJ Koze
Job Jobse
S_AS
The Stretch – Hosted By Phonica Records:
Hunee
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Jeremy Underground
Carista
Peach
The Warehouse – In Association With Relentless:
Daniel Avery
Objekt
DJ Stingray
Umfang B2B Volvox
Batu
The Woods – Hosted By FACT:
Ben UFO
Call Super B2B Shanti Celeste
rRoxymore
re:ni
Saturday:
Main Stage:
Maceo Plex B2B Tale Of Us
Max Cooper
Vaal
The Bridge – Hosted By Drumcode:
Adam Beyer
Richie Hawtin
Joseph Capriati
Ida Engberg
Bart Skils
The Stretch – Hosted By Sonus In Association With DJ Mag:
Loco Dice
Apollonia
Tini
Lauren Lo Sung
Gene On Earth
The Warehouse – In Association With Relentless:
Amelie Lens
Dax J
Etapp Kyle
Imogen
The Woods – Hosted By VBX:
Sonja Moonear B2b Nicolas Lutz
Craig Richards
San Proper
Voigtmann
