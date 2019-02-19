FACT is going down to The Woods.

FACT is hosting a stage at this year’s Junction 2 Festival.

The festival will debut its new two-day edition at London’s Boston Manor Park, on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8. FACT will host The Woods stage on the Friday, where Call Super and Shanti Celeste will play a special back-to-back set alongside FACT favorites Ben UFO, rRoxymore and re:ni.

Junction 2 will also feature back-to-back sets from Maceo Plex & Tale Of Us, Sonja Moonear & Nicolas Lutz, as well as Umfang & Volvox.

Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. See below for a complete list of featured acts in order of appearance.

Friday:

Main Stage:

Bicep

Daphni

Gilles Peterson

Mr. G

Fort Romeau

The Bridge – Hosted By Fabric XX:

Ricardo Villalobos

Craig Richards

Dixon

DJ Koze

Job Jobse

S_AS

The Stretch – Hosted By Phonica Records:

Hunee

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Jeremy Underground

Carista

Peach

The Warehouse – In Association With Relentless:

Daniel Avery

Objekt

DJ Stingray

Umfang B2B Volvox

Batu

The Woods – Hosted By FACT:

Ben UFO

Call Super B2B Shanti Celeste

rRoxymore

re:ni

Saturday:

Main Stage:

Maceo Plex B2B Tale Of Us

Max Cooper

Vaal

The Bridge – Hosted By Drumcode:

Adam Beyer

Richie Hawtin

Joseph Capriati

Ida Engberg

Bart Skils

The Stretch – Hosted By Sonus In Association With DJ Mag:

Loco Dice

Apollonia

Tini

Lauren Lo Sung

Gene On Earth

The Warehouse – In Association With Relentless:

Amelie Lens

Dax J

Etapp Kyle

Imogen

The Woods – Hosted By VBX:

Sonja Moonear B2b Nicolas Lutz

Craig Richards

San Proper

Voigtmann

