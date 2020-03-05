Ital Tek fights sleep deprivation on new track, ‘Deadhead’

Taken from Outland, his forthcoming album on Planet Mu.

For his new album Outland, Ital Tek found himself in self-imposed isolation following the birth of his first child. Moving out of the city and spending many long nights sitting up with his new born, his new project is the product of an intense period of sleep-deprived creativity.

The textural sound Ital Tek developed on his 2018 album Bodied is augmented with distorted bass and beats, an attempt to capture the audio hallucinations he experienced as a result of his extreme exhaustion.

The first single, ‘Deadhead’, is the most heavily beat-driven of the record, and is accompanied by a dark and abstract visual reminiscent of tides flowing through a shadowy ant farm.

Outland arrives on May 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Chamber Music’

02. ‘Open Heart’

03. ‘Deadhead’

04. ‘Reverie’

05. ‘Bladed Terrain’

06. ‘Diamond Child’

07. ‘Angel In Ruin’

08. ‘Leaving The Grid’

09. ‘Endless’

10. ‘Oblivion Theme’

