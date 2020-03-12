Multimedia artist Patrick Cain and “multidimensional vocal artist” NappyNappa join forces for a showcase compilation.

Next up on London experimental imprint Disciples is a showcase compilation from experimental rap duo Model Home.

One Year sees multimedia artist Patrick Cain combining his lo-fi electronics with “multidimensional vocal artist” NappyNappa’s improvisational lyrics.

In the video for single ‘Faultfinder’ Model Home channel weird dub energy as grainy video clips are layered on top of each other to form a moving mosaic.

One Year arrives on May 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘No Threshold’

02. ‘Push Thru’

03. ‘Grip’

04. ‘Damn Disco 99’

05. ‘Faultfinder’

06. ‘Baya Style’

07. ‘Livin’ In A Treehouse’

08. ‘Loud Pause’

09. ‘Thousand Miles’

10. ‘Cheek To The Matrix’

11. ‘One Year No Barcode’

Watch next: Nyege Nyege Tapes’ Metal Preyers take on DIY horror with ‘The Caller’ video