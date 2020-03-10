Featuring a cameo from Butler’s son, rapper Lil Tracy.

‘Fast Learner (Feat. Purple Tape Nate)’ is the first single to be released from The Don Of Diamond Dreams, the new album from Shabazz Palaces.

Frequent Shabazz Palaces collaborator and director Stephan Gray captures MC Ishmael Butler and New York-based dancer and activist Umaara Elliott exploring “the star-drenched streets of the Quartz City” in the surreal new video.

Butler’s son Jazz Butler, aka rapper Lil Tracy, makes a crucial cameo in the video, as Gray captures the father-son duo working together in the studio. Butler explains that it was his experience of fatherhood and watching his son grow up that provided inspiration for the new album.

The Don Of Diamond Dreams arrives on Sub Pop on April 17 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Sensei Lo – Against The Clock