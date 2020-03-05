News I by I 05.03.20

Nyege Nyege Tapes’ Metal Preyers take on DIY horror with ‘The Caller’ video

Taken from the outfit’s self-titled debut album.

Teeth Agency, the audiovisual artist duo of Jesse Hackett and Mariano Chavez, have teamed up with UK producer Lord Tusk and Nyege Nyege artists Otim Alpha, Omutaba and Lawrence Okello to form experimental collective Metal Preyers.

The group have released a DIY horror video directed by Denholm Hewlett to accompany the track ‘The Caller’. In the words of the label, the video depicts a lonely warrior as he “searches for solace and sanctuary amidst the buzzing moonlit junk of a burning war, the demonic snake woman haunts him from the shadows, invading his mind with intensifying nightmares and disturbing hallucinations.”

Metal Preyers is the result of six weeks of collaboration at the Nyege Nyege headquarters in Uganda that included “art making, directing night shoots, and gin fueled hell rides into the Kampala night world”. Back in January they released The Preying Well, an EP that serves as prelude to Metal Preyers.

Metal Pryers is out today, via Nyege Nyege Tapes. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below. The label has also revealed that the 2020 edition of Nyege Nyege Fest will take place from September 3 – 6, tickets are available now.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Metal Preyers’
02. ‘Hard Screw’
03. ‘Peppa’
04. ‘Gizzards’
05. ‘Snake Sacrifice’
06. ‘The Caller’
07. ‘Musota Kizinga’
08. ‘Mutaba Abba’
09. ‘Night Walk’
10. ‘Wagani / Fast Screw’
11. ‘Snake Spit Defender’
12. ‘Slither Dripper’
13. ‘Double Tongue’
14. ‘Skull Head Stompeed’
15. ‘Metal Preyers Reprise’

Watch next: CTM 2020 – Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp