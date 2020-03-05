Taken from the outfit’s self-titled debut album.

Teeth Agency, the audiovisual artist duo of Jesse Hackett and Mariano Chavez, have teamed up with UK producer Lord Tusk and Nyege Nyege artists Otim Alpha, Omutaba and Lawrence Okello to form experimental collective Metal Preyers.

The group have released a DIY horror video directed by Denholm Hewlett to accompany the track ‘The Caller’. In the words of the label, the video depicts a lonely warrior as he “searches for solace and sanctuary amidst the buzzing moonlit junk of a burning war, the demonic snake woman haunts him from the shadows, invading his mind with intensifying nightmares and disturbing hallucinations.”

Metal Preyers is the result of six weeks of collaboration at the Nyege Nyege headquarters in Uganda that included “art making, directing night shoots, and gin fueled hell rides into the Kampala night world”. Back in January they released The Preying Well, an EP that serves as prelude to Metal Preyers.

Metal Pryers is out today, via Nyege Nyege Tapes. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below. The label has also revealed that the 2020 edition of Nyege Nyege Fest will take place from September 3 – 6, tickets are available now.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Metal Preyers’

02. ‘Hard Screw’

03. ‘Peppa’

04. ‘Gizzards’

05. ‘Snake Sacrifice’

06. ‘The Caller’

07. ‘Musota Kizinga’

08. ‘Mutaba Abba’

09. ‘Night Walk’

10. ‘Wagani / Fast Screw’

11. ‘Snake Spit Defender’

12. ‘Slither Dripper’

13. ‘Double Tongue’

14. ‘Skull Head Stompeed’

15. ‘Metal Preyers Reprise’

