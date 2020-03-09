News I by I 09.03.20

Asian Dope Boys team up with City, Dis Fig and Gabber Modus Operandi for TRANCE performance

An experimental performance piece exploring death and ritual.

Asian Dope Boys, the ever-evolving, multi-disciplinary art collective headed up by mastermind art director Tianzhuo Chen, have enlisted the talents of City, Dis Fig and Gabber Modus Operandi for the latest iteration of the experimental performance piece TRANCE.

Chen has released a trailer soundtracked by Halcyon Veil affiliate City, aka Will Ballantyne, who contributes a new track, ‘Disorganization’, to the video. According to Chen, versions of the trailer with music from Dis Fig and Gabber Modus Operandi are incoming.

TRANCE is coming to Hamburg’s Kampnagel Theatre later this year. Asian Dope Boys will also embark on a world tour of the TRANCE performance, with dates to be revealed next month.

Director: Tianzhuo Chen
Dramaturgy: Petra Poelzl
Choreography: Ylva Falk
Performance & Music: Bidjé de Rosa, Ican Harem, Khng Khan, Lavinia Vago, Lisette Ros, Ndoho Ange, Omid Tabari, Siko Setyanto, Ylva Falk, City, Dis Fig, Felix-Florian Todtloff, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
Production Management: partner in crime
Costume: Windowsen, Yusuke Washimi
Light: Akihiko Tanida
Sound: Sho Moriyama
Studio Management and Assistance: Ren Xingxing, Xiao Xiaxi
Editing: Mitsuru Isshiki

