FACT to present Homoelectric at Lovebox 2020 with DJ Harvey, Krystal Klear and more

The legendary queer party will take over the London festival with a mixture of familiar friends and residents.

This year, London’s Lovebox Festival has expanded from a one-day event to a three-day extravaganza, pulling together a stacked lineup that includes Tyler, The Creator, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Tierra Whack and Robyn.

We’ve risen to the occasion and teamed up with the legendary Manchester queer party Homoelectric to bring DJ Harvey, Krystal Klear B2B Jennifer Cardini, Folamour, Louise Chen and Luke Unabomber to the third and final day of the festival.

Other fresh additions to the three-day lineup include Virgil Abloh, Kojey Radical, Benji B, Unknown T, Bakar, DWY, Duchess and more.

Lovebox 2020 takes place in London’s Gunnersbury Park from June 12–14 – tickets are available here. Catch FACT x Homoelectric on Sunday, June 14. For more information about the rest of the lineup, including stage splits, head over to the Lovebox website.

Watch next: Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show