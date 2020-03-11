News I by I 11.03.20

FACT to present Homoelectric at Lovebox 2020 with DJ Harvey, Krystal Klear and more

The legendary queer party will take over the London festival with a mixture of familiar friends and residents.

This year, London’s Lovebox Festival has expanded from a one-day event to a three-day extravaganza, pulling together a stacked lineup that includes Tyler, The Creator, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Tierra Whack and Robyn.

We’ve risen to the occasion and teamed up with the legendary Manchester queer party Homoelectric to bring DJ Harvey, Krystal Klear B2B Jennifer Cardini, Folamour, Louise Chen and Luke Unabomber to the third and final day of the festival.

Your full Lovebox 2020 line-up in all its glory. Day by Day, Stage by Stage for the first time + Win 4x VIP Guestlist⚡⁣ Saturday day tickets about to sell out and limited 3-Day Weekend tickets now available.. ⌛ ⁣ We're thrilled to welcome Kanye collaborator Virgil Abloh, Kojey Radical, Benji B, Alan Fitzpatrick & more to the weekend, as well as stages from Highsnobiety x Bone Soda, Mixtape Madness & Rinse FM. Can you spot all the new additions 👀⁣ ⁣ WIN 4x VIP GUESTLIST! All you need to do is:⁣ 1. Tag 3 mates 2. Share this on your stories, tag @loveboxfestival and complete this sentence “The stage I'm most looking forward to is…⁣ 🔥” ⁣ SEE YOU IN JUNE 💞 LOVEBOXFESTIVAL.COM

Other fresh additions to the three-day lineup include Virgil Abloh, Kojey Radical, Benji B, Unknown T, Bakar, DWY, Duchess and more.

Lovebox 2020 takes place in London’s Gunnersbury Park from June 12–14 – tickets are available here. Catch FACT x Homoelectric on Sunday, June 14. For more information about the rest of the lineup, including stage splits, head over to the Lovebox website.

