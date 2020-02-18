Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show

Acid Bangers.

Last week, the world’s best designers descended on London for this capital’s AW20 Fashion Week. The week’s best party though, was happening across the city, where Sports Banger’s unofficial Fashion Week show brought mayhem to its store in Seven Sisters.

As well as all the latest designs from the sportswear bootleg label, Sports Banger’s runway show featured modelling and a live appearance from acid house outfit Paranoid London, who turned up the heat with a live hardware set.

Filmed by Pedro Küster