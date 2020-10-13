Axis Arkestra presents Axis Shift live at Lunchmeat Festival 2020

A full performance from this year’s edition of the Prague festival.

Axis Arkestra is a collaborative project featuring NON Worldwide co-founder Nkisi, and New York rapper and ballet dancer Yung Liberaci. Using a variety of hardware and effects, the project explores zoned-out experimental sounds, spoken word vocals and punishing techno.

Fact was there to film Axis Arkestra’s full performance at Prague’s ANKALI venue as part of Lunchmeat Festival 2020, which took place this year with reduced capacity and COVID-19 safety measures in place. Watch more performances from this year’s edition of Lunchmeat here.

Find Axis Arkestra at Bandcamp.

