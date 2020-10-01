Lunchmeat Festival 2020: NONOTAK presents Shiro

Filmed live at Prague’s Archa theatre at this year’s edition of the AV festival.

NONOTAK is an audiovisual collaboration between illustrator Noémie Schipfer and musician Takami Nakamoto. Together they’ve been exploring space, sound and light across installations and live shows since 2011.

The duo brought their show Shiro (the Japanese word for “white”) to this year’s Lunchmeat Festival in Prague, where they performed in the city’s Divadio Archa theatre divided by four transparent projector screens.

You can find more details on the festival at its website.

