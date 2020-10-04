Lunchmeat Festival 2020: NIVVA

The live debut of virtual musician NIVVA from Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival.

NIVVA is both a digital avatar and virtual musician from Prague, whose debut EP, Easy, was released earlier in 2020. Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival this week played host to NIVVA’s first ever live performance, which took place at the city’s National Gallery.

Fact will be bringing you coverage from Lunchmeat across the week. You can find more details on the festival at its website.

