Lunchmeat Festival 2020: Nina Pixel & Adrián Kriška present Ancestral Archeology

Slovakian folklore inspires this new show, premiered at Lunchmeat Festival 2020.

Ancestral Archeology is an AV project created by Berlin-based producer Nina Pixel (aka Black Acid and Palm Reader) and visual artist Adrián Kriška. The show, which draws inspiration from Slovak folklore, received its world premiere at Prague’s National Gallery as part of this year’s Lunchmeat Festival.

