Lunchmeat Festival 2020: 404.Zero presents Black Sunday

The Russian duo perform material from their new audiovisual EP.

Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival began its 2020 edition this week with a show from Russian audiovisual artists 404.zero, who marry light, sound and architecture with large-scale, awe-inspiring installations and performances.

In the show, which took place on Monday, September 28 at the city’s CAMP venue with a reduced capacity due to COVID-19, the duo perform their recently released audiovisual EP, Black Sunday. You can watch an extract of their performance above.

Fact will be bringing you coverage from Lunchmeat across the week. You can find more details on the festival at its website.

Watch next: Lunchmeat Festival x Fact: Sam Rolfes 360° AV experience