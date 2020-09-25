Series, Audiovisual I by I 25.09.20

Lunchmeat Festival x Fact: Sam Rolfes 360° AV experience

An immersive work from the visionary artist presented in 360° video.

Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival and Fact are proud to present the latest trip into the mind of visual artist Sam Rolfes, whose unsettling computer-generated worlds have provided the backdrop for musicians such as Lady Gaga, Matthew Dear and Rabit.

The brand new work launches the 11th edition of the international festival dedicated to electronic music and new media art, in which YouTube’s 360° video technology allows the viewer to rotate around the space as the Rolfes avatar guides us through a twisted digital environment.

The performance begins today (Friday, September 25) at 20:15 CEST and can be watched above.

For more information on Lunchmeat Festival, which takes place in Prague with COVID protective measure from September 28 to October 3, visit its website.

