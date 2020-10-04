Lunchmeat Festival 2020: Tadej Droljc presents Žarkolom/Beambreaker

Breaking light beams and sound waves at Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival.

Tadej Droljc is a Slovenian interdisciplinary artist and creative coder who works at the intersection of electronic music, audiovisual composition and multimedia art.

At this year’s Lunchmeat Festival, he performed at the city’s National Gallery with his recent show Žarkolom/Beambreaker, an audiovisual composition and performance that deals with breaking light beams and sound waves into volumetric audiovisual objects.

Fact will be bringing you coverage from Lunchmeat across the week. You can find more details on the festival at its website.

Watch next: Lunchmeat Festival 2020: NONOTAK presents Shiro