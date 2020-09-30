Lunchmeat Festival 2020: Axis Arkestra (Nkisi & Yung Liberaci)

Experimental electronics from the NON Worldwide artists.

Axis Arkestra is a collaborative project featuring NON Worldwide co-founder Nkisi, and New York rapper and ballet dancer Yung Liberaci, whose experimental techno was showcased at Prague’s ANKALI venue as part of Lunchmeat Festival 2020.

This year’s edition, which is taking place in various venues across the city with reduced capacity due to COVID-19, began its 2020 edition on September 28 with a show from audiovisual Russian duo 404.zero.

Fact will be bringing you coverage from Lunchmeat across the week. You can find more details on the festival at its website.

