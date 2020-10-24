Semibreve Festival 2020

Stream the full programme from this year’s edition of the Portuguese festival.

Fact has teamed up with Portugal’s Semibreve Festival to stream performances, talks and specially commissioned sound pieces from the 2020 edition, which takes place online this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” Semibreve says of the event, which was filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180 at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães.

Above you can watch both days of the festival in full, which features performances from Laurel Halo, Oliver Coates, Klara Lewis and Gustavo Costa, as well as a discussion programme and commissioned sound pieces from artists such as Kara-Lis Coverdale, Tyondai Braxton and Jim O’Rourke.

Check out the full schedule below and find out more at the Semibreve website.

