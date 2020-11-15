Semibreve Festival 2020: Gustavo Costa

Filmed at the 2020 online edition of the Portuguese festival.

In October, Portugal’s Semibreve Festival held an online edition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival commissioned artists to perform at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães, with the performances filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180.

“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” the festival says.

This performance comes from Portuguese drummer and electroacoustic artist Gustavo Costa.

Filmed at: Mosteiro de Tibães

Directed and Edited by: Luís Sobreiro

Shot by: Luís Sobreiro and João Brojo

Sound Recorded by: Duarte Ferreira

Sound Assistant: Sarah Romero

Sound Mixed by: Duarte Ferreira

Produced by: Canal180