Semibreve Festival 2020: Oliver Coates

Filmed at the 2020 online edition of the Portuguese festival.

In October, Portugal’s Semibreve Festival held an online edition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival commissioned artists to perform at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães, with the performances filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180.

“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” the festival says.

This performance comes from Oliver Coates, whose recent album skins n’ slime is available now on RVNG Intl.

Credits

00:30 – ‘Reunification 2018’

06:15 – ‘Butoh baby’

09:33 – ‘Prairie’ (feat. Malibu)

12:05 – ‘Caregiver part 2 (4am)’

Filmed at: Mosteiro de Tibães

Directed and Edited by: Canal180

Shot by: Bauti Godoy and Joana Ferreira

Sound Recorded by: Duarte Ferreira

Produced by: Canal180