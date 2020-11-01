Semibreve Festival 2020: Laurel Halo

Filmed at the 2020 online edition of the Portuguese festival.
In October, Portugal’s Semibreve Festival held an online edition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival commissioned artists to perform at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães, with the performances filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180.
“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” the festival says.
This performance comes from Laurel Halo, whose score for the 2018 documentary Possessed is available now.
Filmed at: Mosteiro de Tibães
Directed and Edited by: Bauti Godoy
Shot by: Bauti Godoy and Joana Ferreira
Sound Recorded by: Duarte Ferreira
Sound Mixed by: Laurel Halo
Produced by: Canal180
With the support of Goethe-Institut