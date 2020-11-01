Semibreve Festival 2020: Laurel Halo

Filmed at the 2020 online edition of the Portuguese festival.

In October, Portugal’s Semibreve Festival held an online edition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival commissioned artists to perform at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães, with the performances filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180.

“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” the festival says.

This performance comes from Laurel Halo, whose score for the 2018 documentary Possessed is available now.

Filmed at: Mosteiro de Tibães

Directed and Edited by: Bauti Godoy

Shot by: Bauti Godoy and Joana Ferreira

Sound Recorded by: Duarte Ferreira

Sound Mixed by: Laurel Halo

Produced by: Canal180

With the support of Goethe-Institut