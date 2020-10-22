Video I by I 22.10.20

Semibreve Festival and Fact to stream performances from Laurel Halo, Oliver Coates, Klara Lewis

Image via: Semibreve

The festival, which also includes sound pieces from Kara-Lis Coverdale, Tyondai Braxton, Jim O’Rourke, streams this weekend.

Fact is teaming up with Portugal’s Semibreve Festival to stream performances, talks and specially commissioned sound pieces from the 2020 edition on October 24 and 25, which takes place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the year Semibreve reaches 10 editions, we were forced to think of an alternative edition, which takes on the idea of seclusion to present a program to be enjoyed at distance, without neglecting the participation of the community in which we operate,” the festival says.

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday, the festival will host performances from Laurel Halo, Oliver Coates, Klara Lewis and Gustavo Costa, filmed by Portuguese culture channel Canal180 at Braga’s 17th century Monastery of São Martinho de Tibães.

A commissioned programme of sound pieces come from Ana da Silva of The Raincoats, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Tyondai Braxton, Jim O’Rourke, Jessica Ekomane, Keith Fullerton Whitman and Beatriz Ferreyra, while roundtable discussions include Post-Pandemic Performative Logic and The Physical and the Virtual, as well as Sound and Ecology featuring Chris Watson, Nuno da Luz and Margarida Mendes.

The entire programme from both days will be streaming on Fact and Semibreve’s website. Saturday’s programme starts at 10:30am BST and ends at approximately 23:30 BST, while Sunday’s programme starts at 10:30am GMT and ends at approximately 18:00 GMT. Find the full schedule and more at the Semibreve website.

The festival’s installations and sound pieces can also be visited in person at São Martinho de Tibães in Braga. Tickets cost six euros for two hours access, and entry is limited to the capacity defined by the health authorities at the time of the festival. Proceeds go towards supporting the renewal and maintenance of the monastery and transaction fees. Book tickets here.

