YGG move in the shadows in the video for new track, ‘Fathers’

Grime trio YGG are well and truly back with their first music in two years. Following on from ‘Royals’, their collaboration with Midlands producer Jhuttz that dropped last month, PK, Saint P and Lyrical Strally have released a new track, ‘Fathers’.

Accompanied by a shadowy visual, the track sees the grime crew going in over an icy-cold instrumental, sending laid-back warning shots at Yizzy, who called out PK (as well as Jammer, AJ Tracey, Mez, the list goes on) in his recent ‘Prince Of Grime 2 Freestyle’.

