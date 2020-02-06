CTM 2020: Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe

The Ugandan ensemble perform live at Berlin’s CTM Festival.

Uganda’s Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe have been one of Nyege Nyege Festival’s most talked-about acts, using a handmade instrument called an embaire to create hypnotic rhythms and melodies.

At this year’s CTM Festival in Berlin the troupe played the penultimate night of the 10-day event. We were there to capture the show, which took place before Kamaal Williams’ performance at Festsaal Kreuzberg.

