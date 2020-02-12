Sensei Lo – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Sensei Lo is one of the most vital DJs and producers in Lagos, Nigeria. She was recently profiled alongside DJ Ayizan and DJ Yin in Juba’s documentary about female DJs in Lagos, Assurance.

With grey skies hanging heavy outside the studio, watch as Sensei taps into the vibe of the day to make a mellow and moody trap beat that we’ll be looping for hours on end.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

Watch next: Joe Armon-Jones – Against the Clock