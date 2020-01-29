Joe Armon-Jones – Against the Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Collaboration has always been central to whizkid pianist Joe Armon-Jones’ unique breed of underground jazz. The Ezra Collective member’s latest R&B, hip-hop and p-funk-inflected solo album, Turn to Clear View, finds him working with Brainfeeder’s Georgia Anne Muldrow and XL’s Obongjayar. He’s also a member of Armed KawLu, a recently-launched trio comprised of midi-jazz drummer Kwake Bass and kaleidoscopic producer Wu-Lu.

This week we head to Kwake Bass and Wu-Lu’s studio in London’s Hither Green neighbourhood where Jones and Kwake improvise a smoked-out contemporary free jazz jam on elaborate multi-synth and electro-acoustic rigs.

Catch Jones live at one of his upcoming UK shows. Dates below.

Filmed by Pedro Kuster & Pawel Ptak

Edited by Pawel Ptak



Tour Dates:



Feb 6 – London @ Electric Brixton8th, Fiddlers Club, Bristol (UK)

Feb 9 – Brighton @ Patterns

Feb 11 – Leeds @ Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Feb 12 – Newcastle Upon Tyne @ The Cluny

Feb 13 – Glasgow @ Drygate

Feb 14 – Manchester @ Soup Kitchen

